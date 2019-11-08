Loading articles...

NKorean diplomat: Little progress in relations with US

MOSCOW — A high-ranking North Korean diplomat says relations with the United States are not progressing notably and is warning that Washington needs to make the next move toward improvement.

Cho Chol Su is director of the North American affairs department for the North Korean Foreign Ministry. He made the assessment Friday at an international conference on nuclear nonproliferation in Moscow.

Cho says if the U.S. “does not take steps to meet us, does not lessen the level of animosity, this will be a big mistake.”

He says the Korean Peninsula’s future “in many ways depends on the actions of the USA.”

The Associated Press

