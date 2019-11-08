Loading articles...

New suit claims Ohio State doc raped wrestler, abused minors

FILE – This undated file photo shows a photo of Dr. Richard Strauss, an Ohio State University team doctor employed by the school from 1978 until his 1998 retirement. Forty-three plaintiffs filed a new case against Ohio State Thursday, Nov. 8, 2019, including a wrestler alleging Strauss raped him and two men alleging they were sexually abused in exams while visiting campus at age 14 or 15. (Ohio State University via AP, File)

COLUMBUS, Ohio — The latest federal lawsuit against Ohio State over two decades of alleged sexual abuse by a now-deceased team doctor means nearly 300 men are listed plaintiffs in the matter.

Forty-three plaintiffs filed a new case Thursday, including a wrestler alleging Richard Strauss raped him and two men alleging they were sexually abused in exams while visiting campus at age 14 or 15. One says Strauss threatened him with a scalpel.

Two men say Strauss touched them inappropriately when they were wrestling referees in the 1990s. Another says he saw Strauss fondle a player from an opposing team who came in with a toe infection.

Ohio State has apologized for not stopping Strauss despite receiving complaints, but argues such legal claims are time-barred by law. The related lawsuits are in mediation.

The Associated Press

Join the conversation

On Dec. 11, 2019, commenting is changing. Please click here to read more.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Latest Traffic & Weather
680 NEWS TRAFFIC @680NEWStraffic 680 News Traffic Twitter verified icon
Updated 22 minutes ago
UPDATE: EB 401 approaching Mississauga road, the two left lanes are now blocked with a collision. Slow from James Snow.
Latest Traffic
Read more
680 NEWS WEATHER @680NEWSweather 
Updated 9 minutes ago
Snow squall warning ENDED for these areas (Nov8)
Latest Weather
Read more