Loading articles...

National employment numbers for October from Statistics Canada, at a glance

OTTAWA — A quick look at October employment (numbers from the previous month in brackets):

Unemployment rate: 5.5 per cent (5.5)

Employment rate: 62.0 per cent (62.1)

Participation rate: 65.7 per cent (65.7)

Number unemployed: 1,122,700 (1,113,200)

Number working: 19,163,400 (19,165,200)

Youth (15-24 years) unemployment rate: 11.3 per cent (11.9)

Men (25 plus) unemployment rate: 4.7 per cent (4.5)

Women (25 plus) unemployment rate: 4.4 per cent (4.3)

 

The Canadian Press

Join the conversation

On Dec. 11, 2019, commenting is changing. Please click here to read more.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Latest Traffic & Weather
680 NEWS TRAFFIC @680NEWStraffic 680 News Traffic Twitter verified icon
Updated 24 minutes ago
CLEAR: EB QEW app. Hurontario.
Latest Traffic
Read more
680 NEWS WEATHER @680NEWSweather 
Updated Today at 11:20 AM
Snow squall warning ENDED for these areas (Nov8)
Latest Weather
Read more