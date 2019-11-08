Loading articles...

Military confirms Milwaukee acid attack suspect's service

Mahud Villalaz, 42, of Milwaukee gestures to the second-degree burns on his face Saturday November 2, 2019 at a news conference one day after a man threw acid at him outside a restaurant on Milwaukee's south side. He is joined by, from left, state Rep. JoCasta Zamarripa, his sister, and Forward Latino leader Darryl Morin. (Sophie Carson/Milwaukee Journal-Sentinel via AP)

MILWAUKEE — A military record-keeping agency has confirmed the military service of a white Milwaukee man suspected of throwing acid on a Latino man.

The National Personnel Records Center confirmed Clifton Blackwell’s service in the Marines from 1975 to 1978 in response to a request from The Associated Press. A Marines spokeswoman said earlier this week that a record of Blackwell’s service couldn’t be found.

The 61-year-old Blackwell is charged with first-degree reckless injury as a hate crime in the Nov. 1 attack. The victim, Mahud Villalaz, said Blackwell confronted him and asked “why did you invade my country?” Villalaz is a U.S. citizen who immigrated from Peru.

Blackwell’s mother, Jacqueline Blackwell, had noted her son’s military service in telling the Journal Sentinel that her son had sought treatment for post-traumatic stress.

Veterans Administration officials declined to discuss any treatment of Blackwell, citing privacy.

The Associated Press

