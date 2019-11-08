Loading articles...

Medicare's outpatient 'Part B' premium going up to $144.60

WASHINGTON — Medicare says its “Part B” premium for outpatient care will rise to $144.60 a month next year, an increase of $9.10, or nearly 7%.

That follows a smaller $1.50 rise this year.

The health care cost increase comes after Social Security announced a modest 1.6 per cent cost-of-living raise for 2020.

The Part B premium is an unofficial yardstick used by beneficiaries to track what health care is costing them. Part B covers doctor visits and outpatient care, while Medicare’s Part A covers hospitalization.

Medicare officials said Friday the annual Part B outpatient deductible will increase by $13, to $198 next year.

The Part A in-patient deductible will increase by $44, to $1,408 in 2020.

Next year’s Social Security increase works out to $24 a month for the average retired worker.

Ricardo Alonso-Zaldivar, The Associated Press

Join the conversation

On Dec. 11, 2019, commenting is changing. Please click here to read more.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Latest Traffic & Weather
680 NEWS TRAFFIC @680NEWStraffic 680 News Traffic Twitter verified icon
Updated 14 minutes ago
UPDATE: EB 401 traffic now getting forced off at Islington due to the collision approaching Weston collectors.
Latest Traffic
Read more
680 NEWS WEATHER @680NEWSweather 
Updated Today at 03:00 PM
Retweeted @StormhunterTWN: Punching through the squall near Sarnia. Not as bad as I thought it would be, but still somewhat nasty. @weathernetwork…
Latest Weather
Read more