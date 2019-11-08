Loading articles...

Man shot in Brampton

Peel Regional Police cruiser at crime scene. CITYNEWS

A man has been taken to a trauma centre after being shot in Brampton.

Peel police were called to Queen Street and Finchgate Boulevard just before 5:30 p.m.

The victim was found conscious on the scene and rushed to hospital. His condition is unknown.

A suspect was last seen fleeing the scene in a blue pick-up truck on Queen Street.

Road closures are in effect in the area as police investigate.

