Man charged in missing stepdaughter case caught in Florida
by The Associated Press
Posted Nov 8, 2019 5:55 am EST
This undated photograph released by police in Auburn, Ala., shows Aniah Haley Blanchard, 19, who is missing. The state of Alabama offered a $5,000 reward for information in her disappearance on Wednesday, Oct. 30, 2019. Authorities say they don't believe the college student went missing on her own. (Auburn Police Division via AP)
PENSACOLA, Fla. — Authorities have arrested the man wanted in the disappearance of UFC heavyweight Walt Harris’ stepdaughter.
Jail records show Ibraheem Yazeed was arrested in Florida and booked into the Escambia County Jail early Friday. He’s charged with first-degree kidnapping in the disappearance of 19-year-old Aniah Blanchard, who was last seen at a gas station in Auburn, Alabama, on Oct. 23.
Blanchard was reported missing the next day. Her car was later found abandoned over 50 miles (90 kilometres) away. Police said the car contained evidence that Blanchard had been harmed. Auburn police this week released images of Yazeed showing him at the gas station while Blanchard was there.
Yazeed was out on bond awaiting trial on attempted murder and kidnapping charges when Blanchard disappeared.