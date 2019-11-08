Loading articles...

Late push sends S&P 500 index to another record high close

Stocks wobbled between small gains and losses through Friday amid conflicting signals about the progress being made by negotiators in the U.S.-China trade war. The S&P 500 and Treasury yields fell after President Donald Trump said he had not agreed to roll back any tariffs, but a late push in the afternoon returned indexes to record heights. The S&P 500 closed out a fifth straight week of gains, which matches its longest winning streak in the last two years.

On Friday:

The S&P 500 index rose 7.90, or 0.3%, to 3,093.08.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average edged up 6.44 points, or less than 0.1%, to 27,681.24.

The Nasdaq gained 40.80, or 0.5%, to 8,475.31.

The Russell 2000 index of smaller companies rose 4.87, or 0.3%, to 1,598.86.

For the week:

The S&P 500 is up 26.17 points, or 0.9%.

The Dow is up 333.88 points, or 1.2%.

The Nasdaq is up 88.91 points, or 1.1%

The Russell 2000 is up 9.53 points, or 0.6%.

For the year:

The S&P 500 is up 586.23 points, or 23.4%.

The Dow is up 4,353.78 points, or 18.7%.

The Nasdaq is up 1,840.04 points, or 27.7%.

The Russell 2000 is up 250.30 points, or 18.6%.

