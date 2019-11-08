Loading articles...

John Legend lends support as Florida felons get vote rights

MIAMI — Singer John Legend was on hand to lend support as 18 former felons were granted the right to vote in what Miami officials say is a simple and streamlined process.

The ceremony Friday in a Miami-Dade County courtroom was meant to show that ex-felons can regain their voting rights, even if the state Legislature enacted a law requiring them to pay any fees, fines and restitution first.

Florida voters enacted constitutional Amendment 4 last year aimed at allowing about 1.4 million ex-felons to vote.

Legend says he backs efforts to allow former felons to fully regain their place in society. Legend held a fundraiser Thursday night for the Florida Rights Restoration Coalition, which is mounting a statewide effort to help former prisoners obtain the right to vote.

Curt Anderson, The Associated Press

