Ivanka Trump to AP: impeachment aimed at undoing 2016 vote

Ivanka Trump, the daughter and senior adviser to U.S. President Donald Trump, is interviewed by the Associated Press, Friday, Nov. 8, 2019, in Rabat, Morocco. Trump is in Morocco promoting a global economic program for women. (AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin)

RABAT, Morocco — Ivanka Trump is weighing in on the House impeachment inquiry of her father from half a world away in Morocco.

President Donald Trump’s daughter and White House adviser tells The Associated Press she shares her father’s view that the impeachment investigation is about “overturning the results of the 2016 election.”

But she seems to part ways with the president and allies who have been pressuring the news media to publicly identify the whistleblower whose complaint launched the investigation.

Ivanka Trump tells AP that the whistleblower’s identity is “not particularly relevant” to the inquiry. She wouldn’t speculate on the motives behind the whistleblower’s complaint.

The president’s daughter is wrapping up a three-day visit to Morocco, where she has been promoting a U.S. program aimed at helping empower women economically.

Darlene Superville, The Associated Press



