How “OK Boomer” sums up a massive generational divide

In today’s Big Story podcast, it began as a meme the kids use on an app you’ve probably never tried if you’re over 25—yet somehow the phrase “OK Boomer” managed to dominate digital culture this week. How? Why? Oh and also: Ummm, what does it mean?

If you’re reading this and feeling ancient, don’t worry. That’s the whole point of today’s episode. The world is changing faster than ever—and that means that what used to be generation gaps are now generation chasms. And that’s changing the outlook of today’s teens. The whole being-handed-a-world-that’s-literally-on-fire thing may also have something to do with this.

GUEST: Katherine Singh, FLARE.com

