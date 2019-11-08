Loading articles...

Here's a quick glance at unemployment rates for October, by Canadian city

OTTAWA — The national unemployment rate was 5.5 per cent in October. Statistics Canada also released seasonally adjusted, three-month moving average unemployment rates for major cities. It cautions, however, that the figures may fluctuate widely because they are based on small statistical samples. Here are the jobless rates last month by city (numbers from the previous month in brackets):

— St. John’s, N.L. 7.3 per cent (7.4)

— Halifax 5.9 (5.7)

— Moncton, N.B. 5.8 (5.5)

— Saint John, N.B. 7.7 (7.9)

— Saguenay, Que. 6.2 (6.2)

— Quebec 3.0 (3.0)

— Sherbrooke, Que. 5.8 (5.7)

— Trois-Rivieres, Que. 5.2 (5.6)

— Montreal 5.5 (5.5)

— Gatineau, Que. 4.5 (4.3)

— Ottawa 4.2 (4.4)

— Kingston, Ont. 5.9 (6.0)

— Peterborough, Ont. 4.5 (4.4)

— Oshawa, Ont. 5.3 (5.2)

— Toronto 5.7 (5.8)

— Hamilton, Ont. 4.8 (5.0)

— St. Catharines-Niagara, Ont. 5.5 (5.9)

— Kitchener-Cambridge-Waterloo, Ont. 5.4 (6.1)

— Brantford, Ont. 3.2 (3.6)

— Guelph, Ont. 5.7 (5.2)

— London, Ont. 6.2 (6.5)

— Windsor, Ont. 6.7 (6.2)

— Barrie, Ont. 5.6 (5.9)

— Sudbury, Ont. 6.2 (5.7)

— Thunder Bay, Ont. 5.5 (6.0)

— Winnipeg 5.2 (5.3)

— Regina 5.2 (5.7)

— Saskatoon 5.5 (5.8)

— Calgary 7.2 (7.1)

— Edmonton 7.1 (7.3)

— Kelowna, B.C. 4.1 (4.1)

— Abbotsford-Mission, B.C. 4.9 (5.0)

— Vancouver 5.0 (4.6)

— Victoria 3.2 (3.2)

 

The Canadian Press

