Grains mixed, livestock lower

CHICAGO — Grain futures were mixed Friday in early trading on the Chicago Board of Trade.

Wheat for Dec. delivery fell 3.30 cents at $5.0810 a bushel; Dec. corn off 1.20 cents at $3.75 bushel; Dec. oats was up .20 cent at $3.0320 a bushel; while Nov. soybeans rose 2.80 cents at 9.2020 a bushel.

Beef and pork were lower on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange.

Dec. live cattle was off .20 cent at $1.1948 a pound; Nov. feeder cattle fell .36 cent at $1.4682 a pound; Dec. lean hogs lost .50 cent at .6465 a pound.

The Associated Press

