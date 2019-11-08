Loading articles...

German exports rise as country tries to avoid recession

FRANKFURT — Official figures show that German exports rose unexpectedly in September, fueling speculation that Europe’s biggest economy may avoid sliding into a shallow recession by posting negative growth for the third quarter of the year.

Germany’s statistics agency Destatis said exports rose a monthly 1.5% in September, way ahead of market forecasts for a 0.3% increase.

August’s decline was revised to show that exports only fell by 0.9%, half the original estimate of 1.8%.

The figures suggest Germany may avoid following up the 0.1% quarterly decline in economic output in the second quarter with another in the third. A decline in figures out Nov. 14 would show the country in a shallow recession; two straight quarters of declining output is a frequently used definition of recession.

The Associated Press

Join the conversation

Please read our commenting policies.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Latest Traffic & Weather
680 NEWS TRAFFIC @680NEWStraffic 680 News Traffic Twitter verified icon
Updated Today at 04:23 AM
CLEAR
Latest Traffic
Read more
680 NEWS WEATHER @680NEWSweather 
Updated Today at 05:03 AM
⚠️Snow squall warning ⚠️ continues for several areas including northern Dufferin County #Barrie. Squalls will weake…
Latest Weather
Read more