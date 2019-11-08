Loading articles...

Florida man pleads guilty to bomb threats

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — A Florida man is awaiting sentencing after pleading guilty to threatening to blow up courthouses and other government offices across northern Florida.

U.S. Attorney Lawrence Keefe announced the guilty plea on Friday.

Noah Stirn pleaded guilty to twelve separate charges stemming from 21 threatening letters he mailed or attempted to mail in April and May of this year. In those letters, he claimed to have planted explosives in government buildings, including the Florida Capitol and the U.S. Courthouse in Pensacola. In some cases, buildings had to be evacuated.

Stirn is expected to be sentenced in late January. He faces up to five years in prison for each charge of mailing a threatening communication and up to 10 years for each charge of threatening to use an explosive.

The Associated Press

