FBI: Dad, daughter kidnapped woman, who was found in desert

LOS ANGELES — A father and a daughter have been arrested in the kidnapping and sexual assault of a woman in Las Vegas, holding her for several days before she was found in the Southern California desert, authorities said.

Stanley Alfred Lawton, 54, and Shaniya Poche Lawton, 22, are each being held on $1 million bail, jail records show. The father is scheduled to be arraigned Friday.

Military personnel found the victim near the entrance to Edwards Air Force Base, FBI spokeswoman Laura Eimiller said. The FBI is investigating the abduction with Los Angeles County and Las Vegas-area police.

The case may be moved to federal court because the victim had been taken across state lines, but only state charges have been filed so far.

The Lawtons each face charges of kidnapping to commit a robbery, attempted murder, kidnapping from outside the state, forcible rape and three counts of first-degree ATM robbery, according to the Los Angeles County district attorney’s office. A spokesman did not have additional details about the case.

Los Angeles County sheriff’s Deputy Marvin Crowder said the agency arrested the Lawtons, but he did not have more information.

North Las Vegas police were gathering information and didn’t immediately have comment. Air Force officials could not immediately be reached for comment.

It was not clear if the Lawtons had lawyers who could speak on their behalf.

The case was first reported by KNBC TV station in Los Angeles.

The Associated Press