Explosive expert detonate bomb under main Baghdad bridge
by Qassim Abdul-Zahra, The Associated Press
Posted Nov 8, 2019 4:42 am EST
Iraqi riot police fire tear gas to disperse anti-government protesters gathering on the al- Shuhada (Martyrs) bridge in central Baghdad, Iraq, Thursday, Nov. 7, 2019. Iraqi security forces opened fire on Thursday, killing several protesters as they were trying to remove barriers blocking their march in central Baghdad, while in the south, demonstrators forced the closing of the country's main port, hours after services had resumed following days of closure, officials said. (AP Photo/Hadi Mizban)
BAGHDAD — Iraqi state TV is reporting that explosives experts have detonated a bomb under a bridge that has been witnessing daily anti-government protests in the capital city.
The report gave no further details about Friday’s controlled detonation under Sinak bridge over the Tigris River that cuts through Baghdad.
Also Friday, protester Amir Shami said security forces tore down tents at a protest sit-in in the holy city of Karbala.
Tens of thousands of people have taken to the streets since last month in the capital and across the largely Shiite south to demand sweeping political change.
Demonstrators complain of widespread corruption, lack of job opportunities and poor basic services, including regular power cuts despite Iraq’s vast oil reserves.
More than 250 people have been killed since the unrest erupted Oct. 1.