Dafonte Miller back on the stand in assault trial

Last Updated Nov 8, 2019 at 9:00 am EST

Dafonte Miller shows Crown attorney Linda Shin how he defended himself when hit with pole during testimony in Oshawa court, Nov. 6, 2019. Sketch by Pam Davies

Dafonte Miller is back on the stand today, continuing to answer questions about the December 2016 assault at the hands of Michael and Christian Theriault.

Michael Theriault’s lawyer, Michael Lacy, is expected to wrap up cross-examinationon Friday morning before the lawyer for the second brother takes over.

Both brothers have pleaded not guilty to charges of aggravated assault, as well as separate charges of obstruction of justice over how they portrayed the incident to investigators.

680 NEWS reporter Momin Qureshi is following the proceedings in court Friday. Follow his updates below, or click here:

On Thursday, Lacy spent most of the day asking Miller about seemingly small details about the night of the attack in order to show inconsistencies from Miller’s testimony given under oath during the preliminary inquiry last year.

When it was suggested that Miller kept changing his story to avoid the fact that what he was actually doing that night was stealing items from cars, Miller responded by saying he didn’t need to make up anything, “I’m not a storyteller here.”

malak2

You’re a thief.

November 08, 2019 at 9:51 am
There is a collision in the intersection of York Mills and Don Mills causing major delays.
