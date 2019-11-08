Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
Croatia boasts of record tourism season
by The Associated Press
Posted Nov 8, 2019 7:17 am EST
ZAGREB, Croatia — Croatia says a record 20 million people visited the Adriatic Sea country this year.
The Ministry of Tourism said Friday in a statement this is the first time that so many arrivals have been recorded in one year in Croatia.
Croatia is a popular tourism destination because of its stunning Adriatic Sea coast and dozens of islands. Croatia’s coastal resorts are routinely packed during the summer season.
The ministry statement says tourism in Croatia has “flourished” in the past several years. It says the most popular destinations include the walled ancient city of Dubrovnik, Rovinj, Porec and Medulin on the northern Istria peninsula, as well as the central coastal town of Split.
Croatia became a member of the European Union in 2013.
The Associated Press
