Loading articles...

Canada's main stock index up moderately, loonie slips against U.S. dollar

Stock prices are displayed on a sign outside Scotia Bank in Toronto on November 8, 2017. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Doug Ives

TORONTO — Canada’s main stock index was up moderately in morning trading, with some of the lift coming from two of the country’s largest pipeline companies.

The S&P/TSX composite index was up 46.79 points at 16,852.54 after 90 minutes of trading, with Enbridge Inc. and TC Energy among the gainers.

In New York, the Dow Jones industrial average was down 58.30 points at 27,616.50. The S&P 500 index was down 1.84 points at 3,083.34, while the Nasdaq composite was up 16.28 points at 8,450.79.

The Canadian dollar traded at 75.65 cents US, compared with an average of 75.90 cents US on Thursday.

The December crude contract was down 82 cents at US$56.33 per barrel and the December natural gas contract was up 1.8 cents at US$2.79 per mmBTU.

The December gold contract was up $1.50 at US$1,467.90 an ounce and the December copper contract was down 3.9 cents at US$2.69 a pound.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 8, 2019.

 

Index and currency in this story: (TSX:GSPTSE, TSX:CADUSD, TSX:ENB, TSX:TRP)

The Canadian Press

Join the conversation

On Dec. 11, 2019, commenting is changing. Please click here to read more.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Latest Traffic & Weather
680 NEWS TRAFFIC @680NEWStraffic 680 News Traffic Twitter verified icon
Updated 22 minutes ago
UPDATE: EB 401 approaching Mississauga road, the two left lanes are now blocked with a collision. Slow from James Snow.
Latest Traffic
Read more
680 NEWS WEATHER @680NEWSweather 
Updated 9 minutes ago
Snow squall warning ENDED for these areas (Nov8)
Latest Weather
Read more