AP Source: Venezuela's ex-spymaster to be extradited to US

MIAMI — A source has told The Associated Press that a former Venezuelan spymaster is being re-arrested in Madrid and is likely to be extradited to the United States to be tried on drug smuggling and other charges.

The arrest of Maj. Gen. Hugo Carvajal, who was for over a decade the eyes and ears in Venezuela’s military of late President Hugo Chávez, comes after Spain’s National Court reversed an earlier ruling that threw out the U.S. arrest warrant.

The source was familiar with the situation but spoke on the condition of anonymity because they aren’t authorized to discuss it publicly.

Prosecutors appealed a mid-September decision by the Spanish National Court rejecting the extradition request finding that it was politically motivated, as Carvajal claimed.

Joshua Goodman, The Associated Press

