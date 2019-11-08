Loading articles...

Airbnb says it will pay for funerals in Halloween shooting

ORINDA, Calif. — Airbnb says it will pay funeral expenses for the five victims killed in a Halloween shooting at one of its rentals in the San Francisco Bay Area.

The San Francisco Chronicle reports the company said Thursday it will also cover counselling bills for their families.

The decision comes after a victim’s lawyer, Jesse Danoff, blasted the company’s response to the Halloween massacre at one of its rental properties, saying Airbnb “responded in public with platitudes and thoughts and prayers.”

Airbnb said in a statement it has set aside funds for funeral expenses and counselling for the victims’ families and has been in contact with Danoff.

The Oct. 31 shooting sent some 100 terrified partygoers running for their lives. No arrests had been made.

Information from: San Francisco Chronicle, http://www.sfgate.com

The Associated Press

