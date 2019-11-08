Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
7 Hong Kong pro-democracy lawmakers detained or face arrest
by The Associated Press
Posted Nov 8, 2019 10:35 pm EST
A fire fighter puts extinguishes a fire set by protesters in Hong Kong, early Saturday, Nov. 9, 2019. A Hong Kong university student who fell off a parking garage after police fired tear gas during clashes with anti-government protesters died Friday in a rare fatality in five months of unrest, fueling more outrage against authorities in the semi-autonomous Chinese territory. (AP Photo/Kin Cheung)
HONG KONG — Seven Hong Kong pro-democracy lawmakers have either been detained or face arrest Saturday, in a move expected to escalate public fury during months of unrest.
A police statement said one of the lawmakers was charged Saturday. All of them will appear in court on Monday.
Lawmakers told a news conference their colleagues are expected to be charged with obstructing the local assembly during a raucous May 11 meeting over a now-shelved China extradition bill that sparked five months of protests calling for democratic reforms in the semi-autonomous Chinese territory.