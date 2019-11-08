Loading articles...

2 believed injured in explosion at mine in Germany

BERLIN — Police say two people are believed to have been injured in an explosion at a mine in eastern Germany.

Police told news agency dpa that up to 30 more people are believed to be in a safety area underground following the explosion Friday morning at the Teutschenthal facility, near Halle.

Further details weren’t immediately available.

The facility is a former potash mine where mineral waste is now stored.

The Associated Press

