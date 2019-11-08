Loading articles...

10 hospitalized from Oklahoma facility after flu shot mix-up

BARTLESVILLE, Okla. — Authorities say 10 people at an Oklahoma care facility for people with intellectual disabilities were hospitalized after they were injected with what’s believed to be insulin rather than flu shots.

Police Chief Tracy Roles says emergency responders were called Wednesday afternoon to the Jacquelyn House in Bartlesville, about 40 miles (65 kilometres) north of Tulsa, and found several people unresponsive.

Roles says the facility had contracted with an experienced pharmacist to administer the influenza vaccine, but all received injections of what’s believed to be insulin instead. Roles says the pharmacist is co-operating with police but that investigators believe it was an accident.

The eight residents and two staff members were taken to a Bartlesville hospital, and officials say that all have either been released or will be soon.

The Associated Press

