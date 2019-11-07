Police release video reenactment of fatal hit-and-run in Scarborough

Toronto police are making another plea to the public to help find the driver involved in a fatal hit-and-run in Scarborough over the summer.

Celeste Jones, 34, was making her way to the bus stop to head to her night job when she was struck by a speeding vehicle on Sheppard Avenue East, between Abbotsfield Gate and Palmdale Drive, just before 10:30 p.m. on Aug. 30.

According to police, Jones was standing in the centre turn lane, crossing Sheppard from the south side to the north. It’s believed she was waiting for a break in westbound traffic.

It was reported that the suspects’ vehicle was heading eastbound on Sheppard travelling at a high rate of speed in the centre turn lane.

The vehicle struck Jones and continued east on Sheppard. Police say it was last seen making a right turn onto southbound Warden Avenue.

“Celeste Jones is the victim of a traffic crime that could have happened to anybody,” Traffic Services Det. Brett Moore explained.

“Not a lot of is known about our suspect driver, but we have plenty of information, because of the help of the Centre for Forensic Sciences, about the suspect vehicle.”

Police, along with Crime Stoppers, have created a video reenactment of how they believe the crash happened.

Watch the video below

The vehicle has been identified as a 2007 to 2009 Mitsubishi Lancer, dark or metallic grey in colour with fog lamps, and a loud or modified muffler. Police said the vehicle would have sustained damage to the windshield and are hoping body shop or wrecking yard owners or workers may remember seeing such a vehicle.

Jones’ father Clayton is appealing for the driver to turn themselves in to police.

“Celeste was a special gift to us, she was like God’s gift to us,” he said.

“And so to that driver I say you need to do right, you need to do the proper thing and turn yourself in, come forward, speak to the authorities, let’s put closure to this case so we can all feel better about it.”

Police had previously released security video of the vehicle believed to be involved in the crash.