Trump denies he wanted Barr to publicly clear him

President Donald Trump shakes hands with Attorney General William Barr before Trump signed an executive order creating a commission to study law enforcement and justice at the International Association of Chiefs of Police Convention Monday, Oct. 28, 2019, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)

WASHINGTON — President Donald Trump is denying he wanted Attorney General William Barr to hold a press conference to declare he broke no laws during a phone call in which he pressed Ukraine’s president to investigate Democrats.

Trump tweeted early Thursday that the story, first reported by The Washington Post, “is totally untrue and just another FAKE NEWS story with anonymous sources that don’t exist.”

The Post said Barr rebuffed the request, which came in September around the time the White House released a rough transcript of Trump’s July 25 call at the centre of the House impeachment probe. The paper cited unidentified people familiar with the effort.

House Democrats are investigating Trump’s pressure on Ukraine to investigate political rivals as aid money was being withheld.

Trump insists he did nothing wrong.

The Associated Press

