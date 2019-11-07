Remembrance Day services among weekend events in Toronto

Remembrance Day is on Monday but some community services are being held on Sunday ahead of the main ceremonies the next day. The details on these services and other events are listed below.

Events

Services ahead of Remembrance Day

On Sunday, the 32 Service Battalion will be holding a service at the York Cemetery and Funeral Centre at 10:30 a.m. Then at 11:50 a.m., the Queen’s Own Rifles of Canada will be taking part in a solemn event at St. Paul’s Bloor Street.

A service will also be held at the Royal Canadian Legion Branch 11 at Dawes Road and Danforth Avenue at 1:30 p.m. Then at 2 p.m., a service will be held at the Scarborough Civic Centre. Click here for a list of other community services being held elsewhere in the GTA on Sunday.

Vegan holiday market

The Christmas season has arrived quickly this year and so have the holiday markets. One of them is the Afro-Caribbean Vegan Holiday Market, which takes place on Sunday afternoon at The 519. Vendors will be offering all things vegan — food, health and beauty products, art, clothing, and informational sessions to help you adapt to the lifestyle. Admission to the event is free.

Raising money with pie

If you love to bake pies, why not show off your skills for a good cause? Bake your most delicious apple pie ever and bring it to the Do Pie: Trinity Bellwoods Apple Pie Baking Contest, which is taking place at the A-Game Cafe on Sunday. The top three winners will win a prize and bragging rights. If you don’t bake, no worries, you can still indulge in a slice or two. After the pies are judged, they will auctioned off. The contest entry costs $10 (plus tax) and $5 for a slice of the pie. Money raised will go to the Women’s Own Withdrawal Centre.

Winter market in the city

Althought the season doesn’t start towards the end of next month, winter fun is starting up this weekend with the Leslieville Winter Market. The market, which starts on Sunday and runs until Dec. 22, will be set up at the The Redwood Theatre. It will feature food, drinks, wellness programming and activities for the kids.

Last weekend of the fair

This the last weekend of the 97th annual Royal Agricultural Winter Fair — a place where you can check out the best in agricultural, food, and equestrian competitions our country has to offer. The fair has been a staple in Toronto since 1922.

Transit

Partial Line 1 closures

This weekend, TTC riders will have to deal with partial Line 1 closures on two separate days due to signal upgrades. On Saturday, trains won’t be running between St. Clair West and King stations. Then on Sunday, there will be no subway service from Bloor-Yonge to Osgoode stations.

Shuttle buses and Wheel-Trans service will be running. On Saturday, riders travelling south on Line 1 who require an elevator should exit at Queen Station.