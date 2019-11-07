Loading articles...

Tick tock, in hock: National debt clock looms over Atlanta

ATLANTA — A nonpartisan organization has placed a national debt clock in downtown Atlanta, right on time for a Democratic presidential debate coming to the city in two weeks.

The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports New York-based Peter G. Peterson Foundation placed the billboard on Ted Turner Drive between Walton and Marietta streets, near Centennial Olympic Park.

The clock displays the nation’s nearly $23 trillion debt and pegs each American’s share of the number at about $68,000.

CEO Michael A. Peterson says the debt issue affects everyone not just lawmakers. He says he hopes the billboard sparks conversation on the enormous debt and ways to manage it.

The foundation says the clock will remain in the city indefinitely.

The Democratic presidential debate will be on Nov. 20 at Tyler Perry Studios in southwest Atlanta.

