The Rockefeller Center Christmas Tree has been harvested

FLORIDA, N.Y. — A 14-ton (14-metric ton) Norway spruce that was once small enough to be displayed on a coffee table has been harvested to become New York’s famous Rockefeller Center Christmas Tree.

Carol Schultz bought the sapling for the 1959 Christmas season. After displaying it in her home in the village of Florida, New York, she planted it in her front yard.

In 2010, Schultz and her companion Richard O’Donnell went on Rockefeller Center’s website and made the tree’s bid for stardom.

Earlier this year, they learned it had been chosen.

It was cut on Thursday and lifted by crane onto a flatbed truck.

It will arrive on Saturday at Rockefeller Center, where it will be hoisted and surrounded by scaffolding for the decoration process.

The lighting ceremony is on Dec. 4.

The Associated Press

