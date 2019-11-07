Loading articles...

The Latest: Defence questions witness' motive for plea deal

CRIPPLE CREEK, Colo. — The Latest on the trial of a Colorado man charged with killing his fiancee (all times local):

5 p.m.

An attorney for a Colorado man charged in the beating death of his fiancee says the prosecution’s star witness struck a plea deal to avoid a lengthy prison sentence.

The Colorado Springs Gazette reports attorney Adam Steigerwald tried to poke holes in Krystal Lee’s testimony on Thursday during the trial of 33-year-old Patrick Frazee, who has denied killing 29-year-old Kelsey Berreth.

Lee, who was having an affair with Frazee, testified that after the slaying, she grabbed several blood-spattered items from Berreth’s Woodland Park townhome to be burned with the body.

Lee pleaded guilty to evidence tampering, a charge the defence noted was the lowest-level felony in Colorado.

Berreth was last seen nearly a year ago near her home in Woodland Park, about two hours south of Denver.

___

2:30 p.m.

A woman who was having an affair with a Colorado man charged in the beating death of his fiancee says she helped clean up the bloody aftermath before he burned the body.

Krystal Lee testified for a second day Thursday in the trial of 33-year-old Patrick Frazee, who has denied killing 29-year-old Kelsey Berreth. Lee said she grabbed several blood-spattered items from Berreth’s Woodland Park townhome to be burned, including a stuffed animal, children’s building blocks and what she thought was a Bible.

The Colorado Springs Gazette reports prosecutors showed a video of Lee leading investigators to the spot at Frazee’s ranch where he allegedly burned Berreth’s body in a trough.

Berreth was last seen nearly a year ago near her home two hours south of Denver.

The Associated Press

