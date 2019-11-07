The Gravy Train Episode 3: Ford wins Mayoral race, now what?

Rob Ford has won the mayoral race, but now what? Episode three of the Gravy Train follows the turbulent first couple years of Ford’s time as Mayor as he attempts to govern the largest city in Canada and the whispers about his substance abuse issues.

Host and Producer Jordan Heath Rawlings speaks once again with Ford adviser Nick Kouvalis and Adam Chaleff, who led the fight against bringing to light campaign finance discrepancies and donations to The Rob Ford Football foundation.

You can listen to episode 3, Whispers, here:

