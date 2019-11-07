Loading articles...

Steyer aide offered money for endorsements

Democratic presidential candidate Tom Steyer speaks to reporters before hosting a town hall in Henderson, Nev., on Monday, Nov. 4, 2019. (AP Photo/Michelle L. Price)

DES MOINES, Iowa — A top aide to Tom Steyer in Iowa has privately offered local politicians campaign contributions in exchange for endorsing his White House bid.

Multiple people with direct knowledge of the conversations told The Associated Press that the overtures came from Pat Murphy, Steyer’s Iowa director. There’s no evidence any candidates in Iowa accepted the offer or received contributions for an endorsement.

Murphy did not respond to a request for comment. Alberto Lammers, Steyer’s campaign press secretary, says Murphy was not authorized to make the offers and that the campaign leadership outside of Iowa was unaware that he was doing so until the issue was raised by The Associated Press.

The proposals could revive criticism that the billionaire Steyer is trying to buy his way into the White House.

Alexandra Jaffe, The Associated Press


Join the conversation

Please read our commenting policies.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Latest Traffic & Weather
680 NEWS TRAFFIC @680NEWStraffic 680 News Traffic Twitter verified icon
Updated 5 minutes ago
Collision SB 404 approaching Sheppard express - right lane blocked.
Latest Traffic
Read more
680 NEWS WEATHER @680NEWSweather 
Updated Today at 09:01 AM
Special Wx Statement has ENDED for #Toronto GTA as of 8:52am Nov 7 BUT we are left with temperatures near 0°C with…
Latest Weather
Read more