Loading articles...

South Korea deports North Koreans who fled after killing 16

SEOUL, Korea, Republic Of — South Korea says it has deported 2 North Koreans after finding they had killed 16 fellow fishermen onboard and fled to South Korea.

South Korea’s Unification Ministry said Thursday the two North Koreans were initially found aboard a boat south of the sea border last Saturday.

It says a South Korean investigation later found they killed 16 colleagues aboard a fishing boat and escaped to South Korea.

Ministry spokesman Lee Sang-min says South Korea expelled them to North Korea via an inter-Korean border village on Thursday.

He says Seoul had earlier informed Pyongyang of their planned deportations.

Details of the alleged onboard killings weren’t immediately known.

The Associated Press

Join the conversation

Please read our commenting policies

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Latest Traffic & Weather
680 NEWS TRAFFIC @680NEWStraffic 680 News Traffic Twitter verified icon
Updated 23 minutes ago
Clear - but the flooding remains
Latest Traffic
Read more
680 NEWS WEATHER @680NEWSweather 
Updated Just moments ago
Radar picture as of 3:09am Nov 7. Light snow will end around 5am for #Toronto then cloudy with a few flurries up un…
Latest Weather
Read more