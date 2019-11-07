Loading articles...

Search ramps up for missing 5-year-old Florida girl

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The search is intensifying for a missing 5-year-old girl in north Florida.

Police in Jacksonville say Taylor Rose Williams was discovered missing from her bedroom early Wednesday morning.

Since then more than 100 police officers, firefighters and people in the community have searched for the little girl.

Police say the child was not in her bed when her mother, Brianna Williams, checked on her about 7:20 a.m. Wednesday. They say the back door was unlocked.

First Coast News reports Williams is not a person of interest and her father lives out of state. Authorities say her family is co-operating in the investigation.

An Amber Alert was issued on Wednesday.

The Associated Press

Join the conversation

Please read our commenting policies.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Latest Traffic & Weather
680 NEWS TRAFFIC @680NEWStraffic 680 News Traffic Twitter verified icon
Updated Today at 09:39 AM
WB Gardiner approaching Islington express, the left lane is still blocked with a collision.
Latest Traffic
Read more
680 NEWS WEATHER @680NEWSweather 
Updated Today at 09:01 AM
Special Wx Statement has ENDED for #Toronto GTA as of 8:52am Nov 7 BUT we are left with temperatures near 0°C with…
Latest Weather
Read more