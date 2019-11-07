Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
Quebecor reports Q3 profit down from year ago, revenue creeps higher
by The Canadian Press
Posted Nov 7, 2019 7:10 am EST
Last Updated Nov 7, 2019 at 7:30 am EST
Quebecor headquarters is seen in Montreal on October 6, 2014. Quebecor Inc. reported significantly improved second-quarter earnings of $140.2 million, driven by strength in its Videotron mobile phone segment. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Ryan Remiorz
Quebecor Inc. reported its third-quarter profit fell compared with a year ago as its revenue edged higher.
The telecommunications and media company says it earned a profit attributable to shareholders of $178.5 million or 70 cents per share for the quarter ended Sept. 30.
That compared with a profit attributable to shareholders of $187.1 million or 80 cents per share in the same quarter last year.
Revenue for the quarter totalled $1.07 billion, up from $1.05 billion a year ago.
Adjusted income from continuing operating activities totalled $173.8 million or 68 cents per share.
That compared with adjusted income from continuing operating activities of $141.5 million or 61 cents per share a year ago.