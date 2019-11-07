Province to investigate racism allegations within Peel District School Board

The province of Ontario has announced an “immediate review” of the Peel District School Board.

Education Minister Stephen Lecce says the review will look into allegations of “anti-Black racism” raised by families, students, members of the community as well as members of the board.

“Discrimination and prejudice against students is unacceptable,” said Lecce. “Schools must be safe, inclusive, and welcoming places for students, staff, and the entire community.”

Lecce says the review will come up with recommendations on how the board can ensure effect governance that promotes equality, increases accountability and transparency, and creates a learning environment where all students feel welcomed, included, and respected.

The minister did not specify a timeline for the completion of the review.

