Police seek suspect in Shuter Street arson investigation

Toronto police are asking for the public’s help in identifying a man they allege is connected to the four-alarm fire on Shuter Street last week.

On Nov. 2 at around 2 a.m., police and fire crews responded to a report of a structure fire at 85 Shuter Street.

When crews arrived, they found a townhome fully-engulfed in flames. A man was also seen leaving the building when emergency crews pulled up, police said.

During the dramatic battle to put out the fire, two Toronto firefighters were seriously injured when they fell through the roof. They were rushed to the hospital for treatment.

Tim Stezik, president of the Toronto Professional Fire Fighters’ Association, I.A.F.F. Local 3888, said the two injured firefighters continue to improve.

“Capt. Jim Warren is recovering slowly and making improvements every day,” he said in a statement. “It is remarkable how fast he has recovered in such a short period of time. This is due in part to the support of St Mikes Staff, TFS, TFPPA, and all our member’s prayers and wishes.”

“As for firefighter Terry Leimonis, his condition is stable, and he has been released from the hospital,” he added. “His lower leg injuries continue to heal.”

Police continue to investigate the cause of the fire, however, the Ontario Firemarshalls Office has declared it an arson.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the police or Crime Stoppers.