Plane crashes into Southern California house, sparking fire

UPLAND, Calif. — Authorities say a single-engine plane has crashed into a house in Southern California, sparking a house fire.

The San Bernardino County Fire Department was at the scene of the crash late Thursday morning. Fire officials say the occupants of the house were accounted for.

There was no immediate information on how many people were on the plane, nor their conditions.

TV news helicopters showed a large portion of the house gutted and smouldering.

A parachute was draped over trees. Some small planes are equipped with parachutes for emergency landings.

Upland is about 35 miles (55 kilometres) east of Los Angeles.

The Associated Press

