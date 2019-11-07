Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
Oklahoma governor pardons woman on his justice task force
by The Associated Press
Posted Nov 7, 2019 5:37 pm EST
CLAREMORE, Okla. — Oklahoma Gov. Kevin Stitt has pardoned a member of a task force that is advising him on criminal justice reform.
Stitt on Thursday signed a pardon for Rhonda Bear, who served 19 months for drug possession before being released in 2002. Stitt signed the document at a Claremore coffee house that Bear owns.
Bear hires women who have been imprisoned to work in her shop. She also is director of a program to help recently released female inmates.
Stitt has made criminal justice reform a priority. More than 450 inmates convicted of drug and property crimes were released Monday as a result of a bill Stitt signed . The bill retroactively applied misdemeanour sentences for simple drug possession and low-level property crimes that state voters approved in 2016.
The Associated Press
