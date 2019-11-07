Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
North says US-S. Korea drills 'throw wet blanket' on talks
by The Associated Press
Posted Nov 7, 2019 1:05 am EST
SEOUL, Korea, Republic Of — North Korea says planned U.S.-South Korean military drills would amount to “throwing a wet blanket over the spark” of nuclear negotiations between Pyongyang and Washington.
Since the start of the nuclear talks last year, the U.S. and South Korea have cancelled or scaled back their regular military drills to create space for diplomacy. But North Korea still sees the drills’ intent as an invasion rehearsal.
North Korean official Kwon Jong Gun on Thursday accused the U.S. of trying to resume joint aerial drills with South Korea next month.
Kwon says Pyongyang “will never remain an onlooker” to “the reckless military moves.”
Kwon refers to the annual Vigilant Ace drills, which Washington and Seoul suspended last year.
Seoul says the allies will conduct adjusted forms of drills but didn’t elaborate.