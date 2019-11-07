Loading articles...

North says US-S. Korea drills 'throw wet blanket' on talks

SEOUL, Korea, Republic Of — North Korea says planned U.S.-South Korean military drills would amount to “throwing a wet blanket over the spark” of nuclear negotiations between Pyongyang and Washington.

Since the start of the nuclear talks last year, the U.S. and South Korea have cancelled or scaled back their regular military drills to create space for diplomacy. But North Korea still sees the drills’ intent as an invasion rehearsal.

North Korean official Kwon Jong Gun on Thursday accused the U.S. of trying to resume joint aerial drills with South Korea next month.

Kwon says Pyongyang “will never remain an onlooker” to “the reckless military moves.”

Kwon refers to the annual Vigilant Ace drills, which Washington and Seoul suspended last year.

Seoul says the allies will conduct adjusted forms of drills but didn’t elaborate.

The Associated Press

Join the conversation

Please read our commenting policies

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Latest Traffic & Weather
680 NEWS TRAFFIC @680NEWStraffic 680 News Traffic Twitter verified icon
Updated 7 minutes ago
Is this some #snow falling on the 16th Avenue cam on the 404?
Latest Traffic
Read more
680 NEWS WEATHER @680NEWSweather 
Updated Yesterday at 10:22 PM
Toronto set to get hit with messy, slippery wintry mix on Thursday
Latest Weather
Read more