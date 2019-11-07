Loading articles...

Mexican killings spotlight Mormon history with polygamy

FILE - In this Sept. 26, 2015, file photo, community members from Hildale, Utah, and Colorado City, Ariz., attend a memorial service in Hildale, Utah, for 12 women and children swept away in a deadly flash flood in a community on the Utah-Arizona border. The community has been home for more than a century to a polygamous sect that is an offshoot of mainstream Mormonism. The recent slaying in Mexico of nine people who belonged to a Mormon offshoot community where some people practice polygamy shines a new spotlight on the ongoing struggle for the mainstream church to fight the association with plural marriage groups because of its past. (AP Photo/Rick Bowmer)

SALT LAKE CITY — The slaying in Mexico of nine people who belonged to a Mormon offshoot community where some people practice polygamy spotlights the mainstream church’s struggle to distance itself from its history with plural marriage.

The victims’ connection to the faith featured prominently in headlines this week about the attack on American women and children living in Mexico. There’s no indication they were targeted for their religion.

The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints issued a statement Tuesday expressing sympathy for the victims, while pointing out they didn’t belong to the mainstream church.

Church scholar Patrick Mason says the faith was likely hoping to end confusion that’s common when news breaks about polygamous sects.

Early church members practiced polygamy in the 1800s, but the church disavowed the practice in 1890.

