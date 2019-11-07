Loading articles...

Maryland visitors may have dipped, but tourism revenue is up

BALTIMORE — The number of tourists who visited Maryland last year may have dropped slightly, but a report says they spent more money than in 2017.

The Economic Impact of Tourism in Maryland report was announced Wednesday at the annual Maryland Tourism and Travel Summit.

The report says visitors to Maryland spent more than $18 billion last year, up about 2.1% from the previous year.

Overall visitation decreased from 42.5 million to 41.9 million in 2018, but the decrease was offset by increases in visitor per-trip spending. That was driven by longer stays at more in-state destinations.

The report says most of Maryland’s visitors came by car. However, the Thurgood Marshall Baltimore-Washington International Airport served a record 27.2 million passengers last year.

The Associated Press

