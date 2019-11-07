Loading articles...

Maple Leaf Foods to reduce environmental footprint and become carbon neutral

A Maple Leaf Foods employee walks past a Maple Leaf sign at the company's meat facility in Toronto on Monday, December, 15, 2008. Maple Leaf Foods Inc. says it plans to reduce its environmental footprint and become carbon neutral. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette

MISSISSAUGA, Ont. — Maple Leaf Foods Inc. says it plans to reduce its environmental footprint and become carbon neutral.

The company says its plan is based on reducing emissions and investing in environmental projects in Canada and the United States.

It says the projects will support wind energy, forest protection and re-forestry, as well as the recovery of methane to reduce emissions of the greenhouse gas.

Maple Leaf, best known for its fresh and prepared meats, has been growing its plant-based protein business in recent years.

Chief executive Michael McCain says the global food system must change dramatically if it is to sustainably feed the world’s growing population.

He says the company is staking its future on being carbon neutral.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 7, 2019.

Companies in this story: (TSX:MFI)

The Canadian Press

Join the conversation

Please read our commenting policies

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Latest Traffic & Weather
680 NEWS TRAFFIC @680NEWStraffic 680 News Traffic Twitter verified icon
Updated 28 minutes ago
UPDATE: WB 407 from Lakeridge to Brock rd, all lanes are now OPEN!
Latest Traffic
Read more
680 NEWS WEATHER @680NEWSweather 
Updated 31 minutes ago
Special Wx Statement has ENDED for #Toronto GTA as of 8:52am Nov 7 BUT we are left with temperatures near 0°C with…
Latest Weather
Read more