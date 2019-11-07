Loading articles...

Possibly 'violent or dangerous' man missing from Queen and Ossington

Ehab Ahdab, 28, considered possibly violent or dangerous, went missing from the Queen and Ossington area on Nov. 7, 2019. HANDOUT/Toronto Police Service

Toronto police say a man who may be “violent or dangerous” has gone missing from the Queen Street and and Ossington Avenue area.

Ehab Ahdab, 28 was last seen in that location around 2:30 p.m.

He is described as five foot six inches and is around 140 pounds. He has curly, black shoulder length hair with a bald spot and is unshaven. A description of what he was wearing at the time he went missing is not available.

Police say not to approach him if spotted but call 9-1-1.

 

Richard Killy

Surprise Surprise Surprise! !!!!!
The review that CAMH sold to us, was obviously very thorough?

November 07, 2019 at 10:43 pm
dark world

Queen Street and Ossington Avenue area……. That where CAMH is LOL

November 07, 2019 at 10:49 pm
