Possibly 'violent or dangerous' man missing from Queen and Ossington

Toronto police say a man who may be “violent or dangerous” has gone missing from the Queen Street and and Ossington Avenue area.

Ehab Ahdab, 28 was last seen in that location around 2:30 p.m.

He is described as five foot six inches and is around 140 pounds. He has curly, black shoulder length hair with a bald spot and is unshaven. A description of what he was wearing at the time he went missing is not available.

Police say not to approach him if spotted but call 9-1-1.