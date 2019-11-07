Loading articles...

Malaysia rejects US plan to host APEC in January

KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia — Malaysia has rejected a U.S. plan to host an Asia-Pacific trade summit in January, after Chile scrapped the December meeting over violent anti-government protests.

Foreign Minister Saifuddin Abdullah didn’t give any reason but Malaysia is next year’s host for the annual Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation summit.

Saifuddin said Thursday that U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo had sought his views on Malaysia’s position to a possible APEC meeting in the U.S. in January during a recent regional summit in Bangkok.

He said he told the U.S. that “we do not think this is a good idea.”

He said President Donald Trump had also sent an invitation to Malaysian leader Mahathir Mohamad but that he wasn’t privy to it.

He added that “if it’s about APEC, the answer is no.”

The Associated Press

Join the conversation

Please read our commenting policies

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Latest Traffic & Weather
680 NEWS TRAFFIC @680NEWStraffic 680 News Traffic Twitter verified icon
Updated 23 minutes ago
Clear - but the flooding remains
Latest Traffic
Read more
680 NEWS WEATHER @680NEWSweather 
Updated Just moments ago
Radar picture as of 3:09am Nov 7. Light snow will end around 5am for #Toronto then cloudy with a few flurries up un…
Latest Weather
Read more