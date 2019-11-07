Loading articles...

Lincoln Center in New York City to honour Spike Lee in April

FILE - This Oct. 5, 2019 file photo shows Spike Lee at the grand opening of Tyler Perry Studios in Atlanta. Lee will receive Film at Lincoln Center’s 46th Chaplin Award. Lincoln Center announced Thursday, Nov. 7, that the 62-year-old filmmaker will be honored in its annual fundraising gala on April 27. (Photo by Elijah Nouvelage/Invision/AP, File)

NEW YORK — Spike Lee will receive Film at Lincoln Center’s 46th Chaplin Award.

Lincoln Center announced Thursday that the 62-year-old filmmaker will be honoured in its annual fundraising gala on April 27.

For its 50th anniversary last year, Lincoln Center skipped a Chaplin Award honoree and instead hosted a special gala that featured Martin Scorsese, Pedro Almodovar, Tilda Swinton and others.

The four previous Chaplin Award winners were Helen Mirren, Robert De Niro, Morgan Freeman and Robert Redford.

A selected retrospective of Lee’s films will also play alongside the event. Lee’s last film, “BlacKkKlasman” was nominated for six Oscars including best picture.

The Associated Press

