Loading articles...

Lightspeed net loss increases despite 51 per cent Q2 surge in revenues

Dax Dasilva, CEO of Lightspeed, is seen in his office in Montreal on September 15, 2015. Lightspeed POS Inc. says its net loss increased in the second quarter of its fiscal year despite a 51-per-cent growth in revenues. The Montreal-based payment software company, which reports in U.S. dollars, says it lost $10.1 million in the period ended Sept. 30, compared with a loss of $8.2 million a year earlier. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Paul Chiasson

MONTREAL — Lightspeed POS Inc. says its net loss increased in its second quarter despite a 51 per cent increase in revenue.

The Montreal-based payment software company, which reports in U.S. dollars, says it lost US$10.1 million in the period ended Sept. 30, compared with a loss of $8.2 million a year earlier.

The loss amounted to 12 cents per share, compared with a loss of 27 cents per share in the 2018 quarter when the company had fewer shares outstanding.

Revenue surged to $28 million from $18.6 million a year ago.

Lightspeed was expected to lose $7.7 million or nine cents per share on $26.9 million of revenue, according to financial markets data firm Refinitiv.

The company increased its global footprint in the quarter with the acquisition of Swiss-company iKentoo and Kounta, a cloud-based hospitality POS platform in Australia and New Zealand.

“Our recent acquisitions not only fortify our leadership in geographic coverage, but we are thrilled that high-performing companies and their talented teams are eager to join forces with us as we tackle our massive market opportunity of building a truly global platform,” stated CEO Dax Dasilva.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 7, 2019.

Companies in this story: (TSX:LSPD)

The Canadian Press

Join the conversation

Please read our commenting policies.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Latest Traffic & Weather
680 NEWS TRAFFIC @680NEWStraffic 680 News Traffic Twitter verified icon
Updated Just moments ago
Collision SB 404 approaching Sheppard express - right lane blocked.
Latest Traffic
Read more
680 NEWS WEATHER @680NEWSweather 
Updated Today at 09:01 AM
Special Wx Statement has ENDED for #Toronto GTA as of 8:52am Nov 7 BUT we are left with temperatures near 0°C with…
Latest Weather
Read more