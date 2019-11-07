Loading articles...

Jordan swears in new ministers following Cabinet reshuffle

AMMAN, Jordan — Jordan has sworn in new ministers after a Cabinet reshuffle, the fourth one in two years.

A statement from the Royal Court Thursday said the 11 ministers were sworn in before King Abdullah II, who has the final say on key policies.

Prime Minister Omar Razzaz ordered the resignations earlier this week. He remained in his post as did the foreign and interior ministers.

Frequent Cabinet personnel changes are seen as a way of deflecting growing frustration among Jordanians with high prices and unemployment.

Jordan has taken in hundreds of thousands of refugees from neighbouring Syria, further straining the kingdom’s limited economic resources. Western allies consider Jordan’s stability crucial to combatting Islamic extremism in the Mideast.

The Associated Press

