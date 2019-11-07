Loading articles...

1 dead, 1 injured after shooting at bar on Jane Street

Last Updated Nov 7, 2019 at 5:48 am EST

Emergency crews outside a bar on Jane Street where two men were shot on Nov. 7, 2019. CITYNEWS/Bert Dandy

One person is dead and another is in hospital after a shooting at bar on Jane Street overnight.

Emergency crews were called to the scene near Lawrence Avenue East around 1:20 a.m. Thursday.

Police said a man reportedly walked into a bar and started shooting.

“When we arrived on scene, along with ambulance, we did locate two people who had been shot,” Insp. Jim Gotell explained.

“Unfortunately one of the people who had been shot was beyond medical care and he was pronounced dead at the scene.”

The second victim was rushed to hospital with life-threatening injuries. Police said he is now in stable condition.

Police said one of the victims was shot inside the bar while another was shot outside. Their identities will not be released until next of kin has been notified.

There has been no word on what prompted the shooting or if this was targeted.

According to police, witnesses saw a grey SUV leaving the area at the time of the shooting. Police have not yet released a description of the suspect.

Gotell said several people left the bar before police arrived at the scene and investigators would like to speak with them about what they saw.

